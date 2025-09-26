Country women have delivered some truly great music in 2025. This list of the 12 best country songs released by females features several contemporary hitmakers, one absolute legend and a woman who makes a living bucking convention.

In fact, there are a few women known for doing things their own way on this list. You'll find 12 songs from 11 different female artists, including Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood and Megan Moroney. Technically there is one duet, but the man's part is just garnish.

So far in 2025, no song from a female solo artist has topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Only three of the 40 most-played songs on the radio in 2025 are by solo women.

Wilson, Moroney, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert and Kelsea Ballerini are up for the Female Vocalist of the Year award at the 2025 CMAs in November.

Related: 40 Most-Played Songs of 2025 Reveal a Surprising Truth About Country Music

It was a comeback year for several women. Miranda Lambert continued promoting new music from her first post-Sony album, Postcards from Texas. We chose “Run” for this list. Her catalog is extensive, but this tender ballad still managed to surprise us in the best possible way.

Yearwood's first album in six years was an unheralded event, but there are plenty of gems to be found on The Mirror.

Lauren Alaina also makes this list with a song that stretches her sound to areas that — she admitted to Taste of Country — made her nervous. There is no winner who plays it safe, it seems. That's a lesson Dasha and Margo Price — especially Margo Price — knows well.

This list will be updated once before the year ends. So, if the women of country music continue to surprise us we'll feature them here.