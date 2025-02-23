Ashley Cooke surprised the crowd at the 2025 CRS New Faces of Country Music show in downtown Nashville on Friday night (Feb. 21), bringing her new duet partner, Joe Jonas, to the stage for an unannounced performance of their new collaboration, "All I Forgot."

Cooke took the stage in the ballroom of the Omni Hotel in Nashville as part of the New Faces lineup, which capped off the 2025 Country Radio Seminar. The annual event brings together radio programmers from all over the country, artists and journalists for three days of exclusive performances, showcases, workshops and interviews that set the agenda for the country music industry for the rest of the year.

Cooke had already run through a set that included her breakthrough single, "Your Place," as well as a new song titled "The F Word" from a forthcoming project when she launched into her new collaboration, which she officially released on Friday.

Jonas strode out from the side of the stage to join her, singing the second verse before they wrapped their voices together for the pop-country chorus:

Cooke performed fourth in a lineup on Friday night that began with Dasha, who delivered a surprisingly seasoned set that began with "Didn't I" before "Heartbreaker From Tennessee," "Even Cowboys Cry," "Not at This Party" and her breakthrough hit, "Austin."

Next up was Drew Baldridge, who opened boldly with a new song titled "Rebel" before running through two of his biggest hits, "Tough People" and "Somebody's Daughter." Baldridge delivered one of the strongest vocal performances of the night, exploiting his upper range to great effect.

Warren Zeiders followed after that, performing "Relapse," "You For a Reason," "Pretty Little Poison" and "Ride the Lightning" as part of the New Faces show and delivering another of the night's best vocal performances.

Zach Top wrapped up the 2025 CRS New Faces of Country Music show, focusing on his throwback Bakersfield sound and his traditional Telecaster runs. That branded him as the most traditional country artist at the 2025 New Faces show, with songs including "Sounds Like the Radio," "Bad Luck," "Use Me," "I Never Lie" and "Cold Beer & Country Music."

The CRS New Faces of Country Music show is a rite of passage for almost every young country singer who goes on to be a major country artist, and inclusion in the annual event is a strong indicator of future success.

See the highlights of the 2025 CRS New Faces of Country Music in the gallery below: