Dasha Reveals Hilarious Plans for Her Spotify Billionaire Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

Dasha Reveals Hilarious Plans for Her Spotify Billionaire Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

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Dasha is an artist who has seen some major success right out of the gate with her hit song "Austin."

The song became so popular that it achieved the coveted one-billion-streams mark on Spotify.

What Does An Artist Get From Spotify for a Billion Streams?

In addition to around $3 million in revenue — one billion times $.003, the amount an artist gets per stream from Spotify, according to Finance Monthly — the artist receives the Spotify Billions Club plaque.

After achieving one billion streams, Dasha tells me on Taste of Country Nights that she has yet to receive her Spotify Billions Club bowl, but when she does get it, she has some big plans for it.

"I'm sure it's coming in the mail. I wanna eat some soup out of there. I was thinking tom kha, it's like my favorite Tai soup."

Read More: Dasha’s Mental Breakdown: ‘It Just Wrecked Me’ [INTERVIEW]

Imagine attaining one billion streams on a song that you wrote by accident, like "Austin," and then being so cool that when your trophy comes, you eat some soup out of it — it doesn't get much better than that, folks.

Morgan Wallen Used His Spotify Billion Bowls as ATV Hubcaps

A lot farther down the road of fame than Dasha is Morgan Wallen.

He used his three Spotify Billion plaques as hubcaps for an ATV of his. He deconstructed them, then attached them to the ATV.

Maybe after Dasha has her soup out of hers, she can lend it to Wallen to complete his ATV hubcap set, seeing as he needs one more for the full set of four.

Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants

Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years.

Gallery Credit: Jess

Every Country Star Bar in Nashville, Ranked by Reviews

Here is every country star bar or restaurant in Nashville, ranked according to their Google reviews. Plus, highlights (or lowlights) from those reviews so you can map your Lower Broadway experience with confidence.

Certain things are true about every country singer's bar in Nashville: The drinks are expensive, they probably don't serve draft beer and you're going to wait for service during peak hours. A few bars go above and beyond at every level, while others ... well, they might consider changes.

The difference between a 4.1-star business and a 4.8-star business is how you treat people (and how little water you put in the drinks).

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: dasha, Morgan Wallen
Categories: Country Interviews, Country Music News, Exclusive Videos, Exclusives, Taste of Country Nights, Taste of Country Nights On Demand

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