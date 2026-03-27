Dasha is an artist who has seen some major success right out of the gate with her hit song "Austin."

The song became so popular that it achieved the coveted one-billion-streams mark on Spotify.

What Does An Artist Get From Spotify for a Billion Streams?

In addition to around $3 million in revenue — one billion times $.003, the amount an artist gets per stream from Spotify, according to Finance Monthly — the artist receives the Spotify Billions Club plaque.

After achieving one billion streams, Dasha tells me on Taste of Country Nights that she has yet to receive her Spotify Billions Club bowl, but when she does get it, she has some big plans for it.

"I'm sure it's coming in the mail. I wanna eat some soup out of there. I was thinking tom kha, it's like my favorite Tai soup."

Read More: Dasha’s Mental Breakdown: ‘It Just Wrecked Me’ [INTERVIEW]

Imagine attaining one billion streams on a song that you wrote by accident, like "Austin," and then being so cool that when your trophy comes, you eat some soup out of it — it doesn't get much better than that, folks.

Morgan Wallen Used His Spotify Billion Bowls as ATV Hubcaps

A lot farther down the road of fame than Dasha is Morgan Wallen.

He used his three Spotify Billion plaques as hubcaps for an ATV of his. He deconstructed them, then attached them to the ATV.

Maybe after Dasha has her soup out of hers, she can lend it to Wallen to complete his ATV hubcap set, seeing as he needs one more for the full set of four.

Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess