If you’re trying to stay productive at work, your playlist might be working against you.

A new study is breaking down which of today’s biggest songs are actually the worst for focus — and the results might surprise you.

Researchers looked at some of the most-streamed tracks from the past year to figure out which ones are more likely to distract than help you get things done.

The Song That Tops the List

Coming in at No. 1 is Morgan Wallen’s “Smile.” The 2024 track earned a score of 83.78 based on the study’s metrics.

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And while the song itself is more laid-back and reflective than high-energy, the data suggests it still sits just outside that ideal range for focus — making it subtly distracting even if it doesn’t feel that way.

Not the Only One

Wallen doesn’t just top the list — he shows up multiple times.

His song “Just in Case” lands at No. 2, followed by tracks from Billie Eilish, Alex Warren and Hudson Westbrook "House Again" rounding out the top five.

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In total, 10 of Wallen’s songs appear among the 98 ranked, making him one of the most prominent artists on the list.

Why It Still Works — Just Not at Work

“Smile” continues a theme found in several of Wallen’s songs, focusing on relationships and everyday moments.

The track leans into a laid-back, reflective tone, which may be part of why it feels easy to listen to — even if it’s not ideal for staying focused.

So, while it might be a go-to for casual listening, it may not be the best pick when you’re trying to get things done.

What Makes a Song “Bad” for Work?

According to data from Booking Agent Info, three main factors were used to rank songs: tempo (BPM), loudness and “danceability.”

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Using a benchmark of 120 BPM, –15 decibels and 50% danceability — considered a balance between calm and energy — the study analyzed 100 of Billboard’s most-streamed songs.

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Each track was scored based on how far it strayed from those levels, identifying songs that could be either too stimulating or not stimulating enough for focused work.