Morgan Wallen isn’t just breaking records — he’s rewriting country music history.

After a career-defining year that included a chart-topping album, back-to-back stadium shows, and multiple Diamond-certified hits, the country superstar is now officially the highest-selling country artist of all time, according to newly released data from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

And it’s not just a country milestone — Wallen now ranks as the third-highest-selling artist of all time, across all genres, behind only Taylor Swift and Drake.

From 'The Voice' to History-Maker

Wallen first gained national attention as a contestant on The Voice in 2014.

After being eliminated early, he moved to Nashville, signed a record deal, and began building what would soon become one of the most dominant careers in modern country music.

As of December 2025, Wallen has sold more than 240 million units in the U.S., including over 26 million albums and five Diamond-certified singles — the most ever for a country artist.

A Breakdown of the Milestones

With 80 new certifications awarded by the RIAA this month, Wallen now ranks:

#1 Highest-Selling Country Artist of All Time

#3 Highest-Selling Artist of All Time (All Genres)

#2 Most Diamond Singles Ever (All Genres)

He’s also the first country artist to earn five separate Diamond singles, meaning each has sold more than 10 million units:

“Whiskey Glasses” – 13x Platinum

“Wasted On You” – 12x Platinum

“Last Night” – 12x Platinum

“Heartless” – 10x Platinum

“Chasin’ You” – 10x Platinum

“Whiskey Glasses” is now the best-selling country song of all time.

What Counts as a “Unit”?

The RIAA defines a unit as:

1 paid digital download = 1 unit

150 on-demand audio or video streams = 1 unit

For albums:

1 full album sale (physical or digital) = 1 unit

10 digital track sales = 1 unit

1,500 streams from an album = 1 unit

While streaming drives most sales today, Wallen’s fan base continues to support physical and digital albums at a scale rarely seen in the genre anymore.

Wallen’s record-breaking run puts him in a league of his own — but how do the other country heavyweights stack up? Here’s a look at the Top 10 highest-selling country artists of all time, according to the RIAA.

Top 10 Highest-Selling Country Artists of All Time

According to RIAA data (as of December 2025)

1. Morgan Wallen

Total Units Sold: 240 million

Certifications: Gold: 102 | Platinum: 96 | Diamond: 5

Best-Selling Album: One Thing at a Time / Dangerous: The Double Album (9x Platinum)

Best-Selling Song: "Whiskey Glasses" (13x Platinum)

2. Luke Combs

Total Units Sold: 163.5 million

Certifications: Gold: 57 | Platinum: 38 | Diamond: 4

Best-Selling Album: This One’s for You (8x Platinum)

Best-Selling Song: "Beautiful Crazy" (15x Platinum)

3. Garth Brooks

Total Units Sold: 162.5 million

Certifications: Gold: 32 | Platinum: 31 | Diamond: 9

Best-Selling Album: Double Live (23x Platinum)

Best-Selling Song: "Lost in You" as Chris Gaines (Gold)

4. Luke Bryan

Total Units Sold: 119 million

Certifications: Gold: 46 | Platinum: 36 | Diamond: 0

Best-Selling Album: Crash My Party (6x Platinum)

Best-Selling Song: "Play It Again" (8x Platinum)

5. George Strait

Total Units Sold: 113.5 million

Certifications: Gold: 77 | Platinum: 56 | Diamond: 0

Best-Selling Album: Strait Out of the Box (8x Platinum)

Best-Selling Song: "Amarillo by Morning" (4x Platinum)

6. Kenny Chesney

Total Units Sold: 100.5 million

Certifications: Gold: 68 | Platinum: 45 | Diamond: 0

Best-Selling Album: No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems (5x Platinum)

Best-Selling Song: "American Kids" (5x Platinum)

7. Tim McGraw

Total Units Sold: 94.5 million

Certifications: Gold: 52 | Platinum: 37 | Diamond: 0

Best-Selling Album: Not a Moment Too Soon (6x Platinum)

Best-Selling Song: "Live Like You Were Dying" (5x Platinum)

8. Zach Bryan

Total Units Sold: 90 million

Certifications: Gold: 66 | Platinum: 34 | Diamond: 1

Best-Selling Album: American Heartbreak (3x Platinum)

Best-Selling Song: "Something in the Orange" (12x Platinum)

9. Chris Stapleton

Total Units Sold: 87 million

Certifications: Gold: 40 | Platinum: 26 | Diamond: 1

Best-Selling Album: Traveller (7x Platinum)

Best-Selling Song: "Tennessee Whiskey" (17x Platinum)

10. Carrie Underwood

Total Units Sold: 85.5 million

Certifications: Gold: 42 | Platinum: 33 | Diamond: 1

Best-Selling Album: Some Hearts (9x Platinum)

Best-Selling Song: "Before He Cheats" (11x Platinum)

From breakout debuts to decade-spanning legacies, these artists prove that country music’s reach is bigger than ever.