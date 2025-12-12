Morgan Wallen isn’t trying to rewrite history — he’s just adding a few pages.

The country superstar is set to release his I'm the Problem zine on Dec. 19, and through exclusive interviews, photos, and personal letters, he's opening up in a more vulnerable and grounded way than fans have seen before.

And while the title may sound like a nod to past mistakes, the real story goes deeper — into where he came from, what he's learned, and who he is when the lights go down.

From Small-Town Church to Stadiums

In early previews, Wallen shares stories from his upbringing in East Tennessee — singing gospel and bluegrass in a rural Southern Baptist church, asking for a violin at age 5, and growing up without access to secular music.

Read More: Morgan Wallen’s 2026 Still the Problem Tour Will Feature This Exciting New Stage Design [Pictures]

It’s a humble beginning that feels worlds away from where he stands now: one of the biggest artists in all of music, not just country.

In 2025, I'm the Problem became the most-streamed album of the year on both Apple Music and Spotify.

He was also named Billboard’s No. 1 all-genre artist — a rare honor for any country act.

More Than Mistakes

Wallen isn’t ignoring the headlines — and he’s not pretending they didn’t happen.

He admits to being “a little bit of a troublemaker,” referencing his 2024 arrest (after the infamous chair-throwing incident) and the 2021 video that captured him using a racial slur — a moment that led to intense backlash and a temporary suspension from his record label.

But now, he's telling fans there's more to him than the headlines ever showed.

There’s no way around that. But I think anyone who knows me also knows that’s not all I am, either.

He opens up about the weight of fame, the pressure to deliver, and the personal changes he’s made to stay grounded in a life that often feels anything but.

Read More: The 30 Darkest Songs in Country Music History, Ranked in Order

“I’m at a point where I’m happy. I’m taking care of my family, I’m taking care of the people on my team," he shares. "I can just breathe a little bit.”

A Farm, a Reset + a Record

A big part of that reset has come at home — or more specifically, his farm in Tennessee.

Wallen says the peace and stillness of the outdoors have become his biggest coping tools.

It’s where he writes, unwinds, and has learned to tune out the noise of fame: “Being out in the woods helps me a ton. It’s a good place. I plan on keeping it in my family for a long time.”

It’s also where much of I'm the Problem came to life. He spent several months laser-focused on writing — digging deeper and chasing new perspectives.

“We were trying to dig deep on things and find new angles,” he explains. “I feel like there’s a lot of stuff I haven’t said yet in this record, which I’m really proud of.”

What’s Next: Tour + New Music

Wallen’s comeback isn’t just personal — it’s about to be very public.

He’s preparing to hit the road in 2026 with his Still the Problem Stadium Tour, where he’ll be joined by a rotating list of openers, including Hardy, Thomas Rhett, Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, and more. Plus, additional new music is expected.

But this time, Wallen says he’s doing it all with a clearer head — and a heart that’s focused on the right things.

Read More: 8 Canceled Country Celebrities + What They Did To Earn It

“A lot of people say to be present — and it’s hard — but I feel like I’ve been better about that this past year or so in my life," he adds. "It’s important for me to make time for the things that really matter.”