Coming off of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history, Fan Duel has released the official odds for who will headline the 2027 game: Country music superstar Morgan Wallen.

If you think about it, how in the world can the NFL top the viewership of the Bad Bunny performance in 2026, or even come close for that matter?

Various reports estimate more than 135 million people watched Super Bowl halftime in 2026 — the largest ratings in the history of the event.

Could Morgan Wallen Headline the Super Bowl Halftime in 2026?

The odds show Wallen as the most likely to be chosen as the Super Bowl halftime show in 2027.

Who Do the Odds Favor for the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show?

According to Fan Duel:

Miley Cyrus +310

Cardi B + 440

Taylor Swift + 490

Lil Wayne + 520

A$AP Rocky + 610

Justin Bieber + 790

J. Cole + 880

Drake + 880

Ariana Grande + 920

Harry Styles + 1040

Morgan Wallen + 1120

Does Morgan Wallen Have Enough Hit Songs to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Yes, and they aren't just songs for the country music audience.

On the Billboard Hot 100 (all-genre), Wallen has had at least 105 total chart entries across his releases as of mid-2025. I think that would suffice as enough hit songs to fill the 12-15 minutes of actual performance time at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Has a Country Artist Ever Performed on the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Yes, but it's been a while.

In 1994, the show was dubbed 'Rockin’ Country Sunday' at Super Bowl XXVIII.

The show featured a full country lineup of Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and the Judds performing as part of the halftime show.

Then again in 2003 at Super Bowl XXXVII. Shania Twain took the stage alongside pop/rock acts No Doubt and Sting, performing "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "Up!"

This performance made her the last solo country artist to headline the halftime performance.

In other words, we are due, so it might be a safe bet to place on Morgan Wallen for Super Bowl LXI in 2027.

