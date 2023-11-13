Remember When These Country Icons Played the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

With country music continually on a popularity rise compared to other genres, many fans are hoping for a Super Bowl halftime performance led by their favorite country star.

While country singers tend to be a go-to choice to sing the National Anthem, they have been overlooked for the main event.

Look back through 57 years of the NFL's biggest game, you'll find just one true country music halftime show. It was Super Bowl 28, featuring a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 30, 1994.

That year, the league presented "Rockin' Country Sunday" as the halftime entertainment, with Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and Wynonna Judd each taking the stage to perform one of their biggest songs of the '90s decade.

Black launched the show with with the toe-tapping "Tuckered Out" as hundred of cowboys and cowgirls danced around the stage. Then, Tucker — decked out in leather — sauntered up to the stage for a roaring performance "It's a Little Too Late." Tritt brought some trouble to the performance with his long locks and fringe jacket. After he performed "T-R-O-U-B-L-E", Judd took the stage for a raucous rendition of "No One Else on Earth."

Judd even surprised the crowd with her mother Naomi — her Judds duo partner — and the two led the Georgia Dome in "Love Can Build a Bridge."

The Super Bowl is long overdue for another country-led performance. There are several artists on the mainstream level who could dominate the stage with high-energy shows, like Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen or Lainey Wilson. The NFL could also put together another medley of songs from various artists like they did nearly 30 years ago.

Country music has not been shunned from the championship game, per se, since many have had the honor of singing the National Anthem. In the past, Charley Pride (1974), Garth Brooks (1993), Faith Hill (2000), the Chicks (2003), Underwood (2010) and Luke Bryan (2017) have all graced the stage.

The genre has also dominated the last three Super Bowl National Anthems, with Eric Church (2021), Mickey Guyton (2022) and Chris Stapleton (2023).

A singer for the 2024 National Anthem has yet to be announced. The halftime show for Super Bowl 58 will shine a spotlight on R&B singer Usher.