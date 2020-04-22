Clint Black was already a fast-rising star in country music when he made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry on April 22, 1989, and by the end of the year he would be one of the breakout stars of the decade.

Black had already released his first single, "A Better Man," from his landmark debut album Killin' Time, in February of 1989, so he was not a completely unknown face to country fans when he hit the hallowed stage of the country music institution for his inaugural appearance, performing the now-classic song with the Opry band.

Black turned to social media on Wednesday (April 22) to share some archival footage of that night:

"A Better Man" would go on to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in June, and Black followed that success with "Killin' Time," "Nobody's Home" and "Walkin' Away," all of which reached the top spot, while "Nothing's News" hit No. 3. Killin' Time launched Black as one of the biggest new stars in country music, and he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry just two years after his debut, in 1991.

Black still performs regularly at the Opry House in Nashville, and he still gets excited every time from “walking out into the halls and getting your picture taken and people wanting autographs," he says (quote via the Boot). "You see all the people that you know, and you also see fans. It’s that crazy feeling you get — there’s excitement backstage at the Opry.”

Black most recently released a tribute to the Grand Ole Opry in November of 2019 titled "This Old House," which featured guest appearances from Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Cody Jinks, Sara Evans, Michael Ray, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt and Steve Wariner. The song dates back to the sessions for Killin' Time, but didn't make the cut due to the time limitations of vinyl. Black re-worked the song for his most recent album, Still Killin' Time, which also features another previously unreleased song from that era, "No One Here for Me," along with a cross-section of Black's biggest career hits captured in new live versions.

