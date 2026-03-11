Jelly Roll added another notch in his country music legacy on Tuesday night (March 10) as he became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.

After being invited to join the Opry during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast last December, Jelly made things official with an induction ceremony that included appearances from fellow country stars who've been pivotal to his musical journey.

Who Inducted Jelly Roll Into the Grand Ole Opry?

Lainey Wilson, who was Jelly's partner for his hit duet "Save Me," presented him with his official induction trophy.

"There are some people in this business that are great singers, some people who are great songwriters and storytellers, and every once in a while, someone comes along who is something even bigger than that," Wilson said as she introduced the Opry's newest inductee."And that's exactly who Jelly Roll is."

Jelly's story of redemption and faith has propelled his career, and she touched on that during her speech.

"He turned pain into purpose, mistakes into music, and somehow managed to make millions of people feel like they are a little less alone," Wilson continued.

What Did Jelly Roll Say As He Became a Member of the Grand Ole Opry?

Jelly is known for inspiring speeches that highlight his experience with redemption and faith. His words during his Opry induction were no different.

"To take a convicted felon from Music City who found country music because I'm from Nashville, and you take that kid who's been in the local juvenile and local county jail, and you bring him here and you give him Grammys, awards and platinum plaques, and then you make him a member of the most prestigious group of the Grand Ole Opry..." he reflected.

"Every word of that sounds like I'm telling you a lot about myself, but that is a story that only God could be the author of," he emphasized. "Some stories only God can write. This is truly a God story."

"I talk a lot more about him now because I'm getting a lot closer to him and I recognize that," Jelly added. "...I don't deserve the grace God gave me, but I think that's the best part, right? And yet he gives it all the time."

Who Else Was Part of Jelly Roll's Grand Ole Opry Induction?

Comedian Leanne Morgan and country singer Ernest both participated in the ceremony.

So did Craig Morgan, a singer with a special connection to Jelly. Morgan brought Jelly onstage at the Opry early in the latter artist's career, and the two performed Morgan's "Almost Home," a song that was important to Jelly after he got out of jail.

Two other figures from Jelly's criminal past were there to cheer him on during his induction: Sheriff Daron Hall and Davidson County Juvenile Correctional professional Yolanda Hockett were both on hand and praised Jelly's path to redemption.

But perhaps the most special guest in the house was Jelly's mother, Donna DeFord, who watched the induction ceremony from the front row.

It was Donna's first time seeing her country star son play the Opry. She uses a wheelchair, making it difficult for her to attend many of the singer's biggest career moments.

There was also a country legend who loomed large during Jelly's Grand Ole Opry induction. That was Johnny Cash. Jelly wore a cross that belonged to Cash around his neck for the ceremony. It was lent to him by the late legend's son, John Carter Cash.

Keep reading to see photos of Jelly wearing that cross, and other special moments from his induction into the Grand Ole Opry.