Jelly Roll is set to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry after receiving an invitation from Craig Morgan!

Jelly Roll's History with the Grand Ole Opry

The country singer was visiting Joe Rogan on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, when the interview took an emotional turn. Rogan navigated the conversation to the Opry and Jelly Roll's experiences with it before playing a pre-recorded video from Morgan.

The podcast host played a video of the first time Jelly Roll sang on the Opry stage. Seeing himself in that moment was already getting the "Heart of Stone" singer emotional, but then Rogan played Morgan's message.

Morgan opened the video sharing his heartfelt congratulations to the tattooed country singer on all of his success. He recalled the moment they met at the Opry, and then he dropped the big news.

"Jelly Roll you are officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry," Morgan says. "It's an honor to say welcome to the family brother."

Jelly Roll Breaks Down Over Grand Ole Opry Invitation

Needless to say, Jelly Roll was emotional when he heard the news. He threw off his headphones and buried his head in his hands, crying.

At last he pulls himself together enough to ask Rogan for a hug to console him.

Jelly Roll's Opry Moment with Craig Morgan Comes Full Circle

Being invited to join the Grand Ole Opry is a big moment in and of itself, but for Jelly Roll it meant even more to have Morgan deliver the invitation.

He recounts the night he saw the country veteran on that stage years ago. He remember sitting in the seventh row and crying when Morgan sang "Almost Home."

The emotions were heavy and they stirred something in Jelly Roll. From then on, he knew he wanted to make music that made people feel the exact way he was feeling in that moment.

Jelly Roll Sings "Almost Home" with Craig Morgan

Fast forward to 2022. Jelly Roll had the opportunity to return to the Opry once gain to see Morgan perform. This time however, he join him on stage and they sang "Almost Home" together.

When Will Jelly Roll Be Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry?

A date for Jelly Roll's induction ceremony has yet to be announced.