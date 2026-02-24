Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are planning to expand their family, and not just by one.

When Bunnie approached Jelly about having a baby, he quickly said that if they were going to be parents again, he wanted two children.

The reason is simple: He wanted his future children to have the experience of growing up with a sibling.

Why Do Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Want Twins?

In an interview with E! News, Bunnie explained that they originally planned to be "empty-nesters" after Jelly's daughter Bailee goes to college. But when she approached Jelly and asked if he'd like to have a baby together, he said yes.

"I couldn't believe that he wanted to have babies too," she remembers.

Not only did he agree, he raised her one.

"He added the 'two' on because he doesn't want the single one to grow up with only child syndrome," Bunnie continues. "He's like, 'If we do this, we're gonna have two.'"

Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo's Difficult Journey to Parenthood

Bunnie has been open about how the couple is pursuing parenthood via in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy due to her age (46) and complicated medical history.

They've kept much of the timeline and specifics private, but Bunnie has shared her difficult experience with IVF and spoken about the toll it's taken on her physical and mental wellbeing.

READ MORE: Bunnie Xo Shares Emotional IVF Update

In her newly released book, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, she recounted her experience with miscarriage and multiple ectopic pregnancies.

Her book also reveals that they've partnered with a surrogate, and that "with the help of the most unselfish woman willing to carry twins for us, we'll be able to make our baby dreams come true."

Who Are Jelly Roll's Two Children, Bailee and Noah?

Jelly is already a father to two kids, 17-year-old daughter Bailee Ann and nine-year-old son Noah Buddy.

Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images loading...

Jelly learned of the birth of his daughter when he was incarcerated, and his desire to be a good father helped him break out of a pattern of selling drugs and bouncing in and out of jail.

When he began seeking custody, his relationship with Bunnie was new, but she did everything she could to help his custody battle, including financing a place for him to live with Bailee.

READ MORE: How Jelly Roll's Wife Changed Everything For Him + His Daughter

Bailee's mother struggled with drug addiction and legal issues of her own. When Bailee came to live with Jelly and Bunnie, she was malnourished and so used to neglect that she was uncomfortable sleeping in a bed instead of an easy chair, Bunnie writes in her book.

These days, Bailee is a happy and healthy high school student with a 4.0 GPA. She and Bunnie have grown close, and Bunnie has been so instrumental in raising her that Bailee calls her "mom" today.

Jelly's younger child, Noah, is also a big part of their family, though he's not quite as visible as Bailee is on Jelly and Bunnie's social media. That's because he's younger, and because Jelly co-parents with Noah's mother Melisa.

READ MORE: Meet the Mother of Jelly Roll's Son

Bunnie introduced fans to Melisa in a social media post in 2023, describing her as "one stand up chick" and an important part of their family.

Noah was born in August 2016, which was the same month that Jelly and Bunnie got married.