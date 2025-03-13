Bunnie Xo’s IVF Journey Is Taking a Toll on Her Health

We already knew that in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments are taking a hefty toll on Bunnie Xo's emotional wellbeing as she and Jelly Roll work toward their dream of having a baby together.

But it turns out, the process is affecting her physically, too.

Bunnie shared a glimpse into the tougher side of IVF in a recent TikTok video, which was formatted as a "day in the life" of her dog, Chachi. Voiceover — from Chachi's perspective, of course — describes how undergoing the fertility treatments affects her day-to-day life.

"Mom said she's bringing home a brother or a sister for us. Not sure what that's gonna entail, but she hasn't been feeling good," the voiceover explains.

"So I'm here to sit next to her, give her kisses and just let her know that she's not alone," Chachi continues.

Meanwhile, the video shows Bunnie resting on a couch and cuddling with her dog, an IV hooked into her arm.

Another clip shows her ordering takeout to help her through the tough day — and although Chachi's sympathetic to Bunnie feeling under the weather, he also sees the upside of a less-than-ideal situation.

"Normally when mom doesn't feel good she splurges, and that is exactly what she did today. And let me tell you, I get to reap the benefits," the dog's voiceover continues, with a shot of him eating a cheesy breadstick out of Bunnie's hand. "One, two, cheese pull."

Jelly and Bunnie are typically pretty private about their journey toward parenthood, so many fans in the comments section of this video were confused, or thought this was a subtle pregnancy announcement.

"Did Chachi just tell us he's getting a brother or sister???? Like a baby????" one commenter asks.

"Guys let's not rush her she will tell us when she's ready to to tell US just keep praying for her!" another adds.

Are Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Having a Baby?

Jelly and Bunnie have talked about their hopes of having a baby together, but they typically keep the details private.

Bunnie says she's dealt with "gross" comments and assumptions about her fertility, especially since they're pursuing parenthood through IVF and surrogacy.

Bunnie has suffered miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies in the past.

Despite keeping much of their journey private, Bunnie says it's important to her to speak up about infertility in order to help destigmatize a struggle many women face.

Before this update, Bunnie most recently talked about her IVF journey in a video where she shared that she's experiencing "all the emotions" and "worry" of the process.

She also posted video of herself in what appears to be an OBGYN's office, including an ultrasound machine. She didn't share the reason for her visit to the doctor, but it seems likely it was a checkup or appointment related to her IVF journey.

Jelly has two children from previous relationships.