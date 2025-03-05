Bunnie Xo ‘Going Through All of the Emotions’ in New Baby Update

Bunnie Xo has shared a rare update on her journey to having a baby with her husband, country superstar Jelly Roll.

The podcaster and social media personality says she's currently going through in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments as she and Jelly work toward their dream of welcoming a new baby into their family.

"I'm literally going through IVF treatments right now," Bunnie says in the video. "The hormones, the shots, all that."

"Going through all of the emotions. The roller coaster, the worry."

Bunnie posted her latest update in response to a commenter who asked if she would ever have Casey Anthony — who was arrested and tried in the highly-publicized 2008 murder of her toddler daughter — on her Dumb Blonde podcast.

"NO," was Bunnie's short answer.

But she expounds on why in the video, saying that especially as someone trying to conceive, she didn't want to give a platform to someone who had been involved in their child's death.

"I could never imagine being blessed with a child and letting that child be hurt in any way," she continues. "Especially, if my child went missing, not reporting them for 31 days."

"I could never sit across from this woman and not feel enraged," she adds, "because there are people who cannot have kids. And would love to have kids, and deserve to have kids. And she was just not one of them."

Jelly and Bunnie first shared the news that they're trying to have a baby last June.

Bunnie said she's previously experienced ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. She explained that they are pursuing parenthood via IVF and surrogacy.

They typically keep the details of their journey private, since Bunnie has dealt with "gross" comments and assumptions about her fertility and the route they've chosen.

However, she has also voiced her desire to speak up about infertility to help destigmatize a struggle many women face.

Though Jelly and Bunnie have no biological children together, they're currently raising 16-year-old Bailee, who was born to Jelly and a previous partner. They're also parents to his 8-year-old son Noah, who primarily lives with his mother, Melisa.

In her video, Bunnie says that she and Jelly decided to have another child "just so that I could have a little piece of me, just a little piece wrapped in skin to add to the other two beautiful children we have together."