Jelly Roll just revealed headlining tour dates for 2026. His new tour's name winks at the much bigger tour he's on with Post Malone this year.

Jelly Roll's Little A-- Shed Tour features 11 amphitheater and pavilion shows this spring and summer. He'll begin in Florida on May 28 and wrap in Washington on July 22. In many ways this tour and his tour with Post Malone snake around the country together.

For example, on June 8 Jelly Roll will headline a show in Wilmington, N.C. The next day he'll join up with Post Malone in Charlotte, N.C.

Kashus Culpepper is scheduled to support all but two of these tour dates.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (Feb. 27) at 11AM local time via Live Nation.

Jelly Roll is also scheduled to play select festivals in 2026.

The name of Jelly Roll's tour stems from the Post Malone Tour, which is called the Big A-- Stadium Tour. "Shed" is an industry term for an outdoor venue with an amphitheater, but while these venues are smaller than the stadiums, capacity still exceeds 10,000 or even 15,000 in some cases.

Musically, Jelly Roll is enjoying a year of accolades that started with several Grammy Awards. His latest album is Beautifully Broken, released in 2024.

Jelly Roll's 2026 Little A-- Shed Tour Dates:

May 28 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

June 2 — Orange Beach, Fla. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 7 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

July 8 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

June 10 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 13 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater

June 18 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC

June 20 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 21 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

June 23 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 22 — Walla Walla, Wash. @ Wine Country Amphitheater

