Bunnie Xo Says It All With One Line in IVF Update: ‘You Just Put It in God’s Hands’

Bunnie Xo is keeping it real about the emotional road she and husband Jelly Roll are on as they try to grow their family.

The Dumb Blonde podcast host and stepmom of two opened up on the Sunday (Nov. 2) episode of her show during a heartfelt conversation with Maury Povich.

The pair discussed fertility, family, and the often unpredictable journey to parenthood.

‘It Is Tough, But You Put It in God’s Hands’

Povich reflected on his own experience trying to have a child with wife Connie Chung over 30 years ago.

“We went through the same stuff that you and Jelly Roll have gone through,” he told Bunnie Xo. “We tried to get pregnant... It became a big story that we were trying.”

Eventually, Povich and Chung made the decision to adopt — a choice he says was “the best” they could’ve made.

Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, could relate all too well.

“It is tough,” she admitted. “But at the same time, it’s like, you just put it in God’s hands. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. And if not, we can always adopt.”

She added: “I'm totally open to adoption too, and so is my husband.”

A Long, Emotional IVF Journey

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll (born Jason DeFord) tied the knot in 2016. She became stepmom to his two children, Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy, and has been vocal about their desire to expand their family.

Earlier this year, she revealed that she had begun IVF treatments, sharing unfiltered updates with her fans on TikTok and Instagram.

“I’m literally going through IVF treatments right now — the hormones, the shots, all that,” she said in a March TikTok.

Bunnie Xo continued, “Just so that I can have a little piece of my husband and me… to add to the other two beautiful children that we have together.”

In June, she received an emotional piece of good news.

“When you just got the call you’ve been waiting on for 5 months since this IVF journey started,” she wrote alongside a tearful Instagram video.

Bunnie Xo added, “All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, ‘Here.’”

Looking Ahead With Hope

While Bunnie Xo remains hopeful, her latest update shows just how emotionally complex the process has been.

Whether their next chapter leads to a baby through IVF or adoption, one thing’s clear: Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll’s hearts — and home — are wide open.