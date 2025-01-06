Country Stars Who Are Having Babies in 2025

The country music family is expanding in 2025.

It's only January, and there are already a handful of stars who have announced that they'll be welcoming babies this year.

Some, like Hardy, are first-time parents who are brand new to the baby game. Others, like Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney, have already been around the block a time or two (or three!).

But no matter whether it's your first baby or your fourth, every baby is new and exciting in their own way, and fans will be right along for the ride as their favorite country stars welcome brand-new additions to the family.

Every journey to parenthood is different, too, and there's one country star on this list who's actually in the "Maybe Baby" category. Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo have been open about the fact that they're hoping to have a baby in 2025, but there's been no official confirmation of their plans yet.

They're pursuing in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy to help them in their journey towards becoming parents, and Bunnie has said that she and her country superstar husband will keep their experience relatively private while they're in the midst of it. So, who knows? Fans just might get a surprise birth announcement from the couple this year.

