As Bunnie Xo undergoes her own journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF), she's also thinking up ways to help make someone else's a little easier.

Bunnie shared a video to TikTok this week where she revealed an idea she recently had to finance a round of IVF treatments for one family dealing with infertility.

"I was thinking how this journey was so freaking nerve-wracking to me, with the IVF and stuff, and I know there are so many families out there that wanna have babies and they can't afford IVF," she says.

"I was thinking about maybe gifting somebody and their family a round of IVF," she adds.

Bunnie clarifies that she's not exactly sure what the logistics would entail yet: "Maybe at the doctor that I went to, maybe at the clinic of their choice," she wonders.

But she floated the idea to fans and asked them to chime in in the comments with their ideas on the best way to help families in need.

In the comments section, several people chimed in simply to express their support, noting that the cost of IVF is prohibitive for many families hoping to have a baby.

A few others suggested that Bunnie think even bigger and establish a charitable organization that could accept donations and benefit more than just one family.

"Start an IVF charity where everyone can donate and you can gift several families with our support," one TikTok user offers.

"Maybe you start a foundation to help people afford IVF," another adds.

Elsewhere in the video, Bunnie also addresses a new piece of information from her own IVF treatments. That's in reference to a video she shared earlier the day prior, where she said she and Jelly Roll just got great news from their doctor, but didn't say exactly what that news was.

"I got some of the best news ever yesterday that we could have ever imagined on this journey," Bunnie says in the newest clip. "I'll talk about it soon. I don't mean to keep bread-crumbing you guys, because I hate when people f--king do that to me too."

"I'm just so superstitious and I don't want anything to ... but anyways," she says, trailing off.

Bunnie did clarify at the time that her happy news wasn't a pregnancy. She said she doesn't plan to share pregnancy news when it comes, due to the fact that she wishes to keep some of the details of her journey to parenthood private.

Why Aren't Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Sharing All the Details of Their IVF Journey?

Jelly and Bunnie have been open about the fact that they're trying to have a baby, and that they're pursuing parenthood through IVF and surrogacy due to Bunnie's age and medical history.

Bunnie, who is in her mid-40s, has suffered miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies in the past.

They decided to keep their journey more private after Bunnie said she's dealt with "gross" comments and assumptions about her fertility.

Despite that, she has shared many details about the procedures she's going through. Bunnie says it's important to her to help destigmatize the IVF process.