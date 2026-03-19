Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, are a happily married couple that met during traumatic times in both of their lives and have worked through each other's problems together.

But some people don't realize that Bunnie and Jelly Roll's love for one another goes all the way back to before Jelly Roll had any money or fame, and she constantly gets accused of being a gold digger.

Jelly Roll was a guest with me on Taste of Country Nights where he bluntly defended his wife against any gold digging allegations.

"I love it when they call her a gold digger. It's my favorite thing. She hates it. It just flames her up. But it just tickles me absolutely pink because when I met her, I was homeless living out of a 1996 conversion van, so if anyone was digging for gold it was I, Popeye."

The "Save Me" singer admits he was the real winner and gold digger. "I was couch surfing and made it to the bedroom, ya know?"

Get our free mobile app

When Did Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Meet?

They first crossed paths in 2015 at one of Jelly Roll’s shows at a Las Vegas bar called the Country Saloon.

Bunnie was in the audience and later met him backstage. At the time Jelly Roll was still relatively unknown and Bunnie was in another relationship, so they initially stayed friends.

Read More: Jelly Roll on Meeting Bunnie Xo: What Stood Out Had Nothing to Do With Her Looks [EXCLUSIVE]

Does Jelly Roll Support Bunnie Xo's Decision to Get a Facelift?

He absolutely does, but doubled down on the fact that he was first attracted to her kindness and goofiness and says he fell in love with her inner soul first, so that will always be what matters to him the most.

Want to know more about Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll: 29 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 279 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes