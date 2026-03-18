While the world is focused on Bunnie Xo's recent facelift surgery, her husband, Jelly Roll has been saying from the start that her looks aren't what attracted him to her initially.

Jelly doubled down on that sentiment when he was a guest on Taste of Country Nights where he got down into the details of his first few encounters with his now wife.

"I felt her soul when I hugged her. I could just feel the genuineness off of her, I could tell it wasn't an act."

“She’s like me — she’s the opposite of what you’d expect when you see her. She’s obviously gorgeous,” Jelly explained, but said that isn’t what initially caught his attention when he first saw Bunnie.

He loves her personality.

“She’s goofy. She is so silly, dude. She woke me up this morning — I’m not lying, this is how I woke up…”

He then imitated his wife, repeatedly saying “Hello” in a confused, cat-like voice.

“I thought it was the cat,” he added. “I was like, ‘Good morning?’”

After being with his wife on and off for more than a decade, Jelly has gained an even deeper respect for her — not only for what she’s overcome, but for everything she continues to bring to their family.

Get our free mobile app

“She’s helped me raise my daughter. It takes a selfless person to help raise a child they didn’t give birth to.”

Who Is Jelly Roll’s Daughter’s Mother?

Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann, is his child of Felicia Beckwith. Jelly Roll has had custody of Bailee Ann for more than a decade, as Beckwith has battled addiction and has also been incarcerated.

Here are even more facts about Jelly Roll that you may or may not already know.

Jelly Roll: 29 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 279 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes