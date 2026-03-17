Bunnie Xo promised to take fans behind the scenes of her recent facelift procedure. Turns out, she meant that literally: She even brought the cameras into the operating room.

Bunnie's surgery on Sunday (March 15) was extensive, lasting seven hours.

READ MORE: See Bunnie Xo's Face After Facelift Surgery

She showed a couple of different points of view from the procedure: One from her surgeon, Dr. Daniel J Gould, and one from the two best friends who accompanied her into the OR.

If you've got a sensitive stomach when it comes to medical stuff, now's the time to click away.

See Inside the Operating Room During Bunnie Xo's Facelift Surgery

Two of Bunnie's closest friends, Meme and Jaime, scrubbed in for her surgery. They documented their experience, and it's clear from their reactions that the procedure was — well, pretty intense.

"That was crazy," Jaime says at one point in the clip, looking a little sick as he leaves the OR and comes back out into a hallway.

"They're just jamming her face...it looks like they're chipping away at ice," he adds.

"I started gagging," Meme agrees.

"It's the sound of flesh and Morgan Wallen," Jaime says, referencing the medical team's playlist for the surgery.

What Songs Were Playing During Bunnie Xo's Facelift Surgery?

Bunnie was on the table for several hours, so it makes sense that doctors had some music playing while they worked.

Bunnie Xo Memes.1620, Instagram loading...

Meme shared a few snippets of what songs were playing on Instagram Stories. It seemed like a roundup of hit country songs. We heard Wallen's "Chasing You," Luke Combs' "Fast Car," Post Malone and Blake Shelton's "Pour Me a Drink" and Jelly Roll's "Liar."

It's unclear if Bunnie or the doctors chose the music, but Meme does describe it as "the doc's playlist," so maybe Dr. Gould is a country fan.

What Did Bunnie Xo's Doctor Post About Her Facelift?

Dr. Gould shared another — more graphic —video recapping Bunnie's facelift procedure.

He explained Bunnie's goals for the surgery, saying she "wanted to improve that little bit of heaviness and laxity in the neck, improve slightly the position of the cheek, add a little bit of volume back where she's lost it before, clean up a little bit of the skin in the upper eyelids and to address the temples and the mid-face."

Read More: Bunnie Xo's Life is About to Become a Movie

"And truly, no one needs a facelift," Gould stressed in his post. "But when you're operating on younger patients who already look good, you have to be really thoughtful and careful in order to deliver a result that's consistent with their anatomy."

From there, he shared the on-the-table results of Bunnie's surgery, showing how her facelift tightened up her jawline, eyelids and cheeks. "We're not trying to make her look like a different person. We're actually giving her her 20-year-old jawline back," he noted. He also said he dissolved some of the filler in her lips and switched it out for "nano-fat transfer."

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For those interested in the process, Gould also did a deep dive into the kind of technique he used and how it helps him achieve a natural look that works with Bunnie's existing anatomy. He ended his video with a photo taken one day after surgery, which shows her "healing nicely" despite some expected bruising and swelling.

What Did Bunnie Xo Say About Her Facelift Procedure?

Bunnie shared video of the immediate aftermath of her surgery, joking that she looked "like Bert Kreischer" with her puffy, post-surgery face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunnie Xo. (@xomgitsbunnie)

Bunnie told fans ahead of time that she planned to get this procedure done, and even dropped her exact surgery date.

Read More: 8 Bombshell Revelations From Bunnie Xo's Book

The podcaster and social media personality — who has undergone many cosmetic surgeries in the past — says she's wanted a facelift for years.

She asked fans for "lots of prayers," but also assured them that "my doctor is really f--king good, so everything's gonna go great," according to People.