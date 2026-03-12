Podcast host Bunnie Xo’s life will soon be a movie. The influencer and wife to singer Jelly Roll published her memoir earlier this year and now a major studio is fast-tracking it to the silver screen (or a streamer or wherever movies show in 2026).

Bunnie Xo (real name Alisa DeFord) released Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic on Feb. 10.

It’s an uncensored look at her life, from growing up in a Las Vegas trailer park to work in the sex industry to meeting and marrying Jelly Roll.

The producers of Yellowstone are behind the project.

Bunnie Xo Movie Details

Variety shares that 101 Studios (Yellowstone, Lioness) acquired the rights to Bunnie Xo’s memoir and plan to create a movie adaptation through Universal Pictures.

Bunnie amplified the news on her own social media pages with a post that reads “I’ve been keeping a secret from y’all.”

Who is Bunnie Xo?

As Jelly Roll found success in country music, Bunnie Xo found success in the world of podcasting. Her Dumb Blonde podcast is known for discussing sensitive topics with no fear. Her background as a Las Vegas escort often comes into focus as she gives advice or shares stories.

Like Jelly Roll, hers is a rags-to-riches story. Bunnie's early years were dotted with drugs, arrests, addiction and more. Even after meeting Jelly Roll she continued sex work, not shutting down her Only Fans page until 2023.

"I was so scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making - wasn’t sure how I’d make up that part of my business," she'd later admit. "But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10 fold."

The couple married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2016. While they have no children together, she helps raise daughter Bailee Ann, from another relationship.

