Fans have heard stories from Bunnie Xo's life in her podcast and in interviews over the years, but they've never before heard her lay it out like this.

Bunnie's new memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, presents a full timeline, answers burning questions and delivers a few anecdotes that will shock even the most jaded fan.

Some passages are funny, while others are downright pornographic.

She shared the much-awaited full story of Jelly Roll's affair and why she decided to take him back. But there's still a question about their early relationship that the book doesn't touch on.

We'll get to that in a moment, but first, it's important not to skip over just how sad parts of this story really are.

Bunnie grew up in poverty, with parents and trusted adults who consistently neglected and abused her, and she never got to have the childhood she deserved.

Flash forward some years later, we'll see her, over and over again, repeating harmful patterns with romantic partners and drugs. It's pretty hard to read about the relentless physical abuse she experienced at the hands of her partners.

By the time Jelly Roll came into the picture — and became the kindest, most loving boyfriend she'd ever had — both halves of the couple were still fighting off demons. Bunnie even admits to physically hitting Jelly at one point.

But make no mistake: This is a redemption story, and an inspiring one for any reader willing to stick it out through the many gritty parts.

There are moments of comedy, too. Look for the time Bunnie got expelled from a school for tagging a brick wall with "my entire government name....Why did I write my f--king name?!".

For the fart-humor-loving crowd, there's also a hilariously gross anecdote about the first time she gave a lap dance. We won't spoil the ending on that one.

Keep reading for a roundup of the most eye-popping revelations from Stripped Down, and the points of the story where Bunnie answers questions fans have been asking for years.