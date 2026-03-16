As promised, Bunnie Xo is taking fans through every step of the process of her recent facelift procedure.

On Monday (March 16), she shared a very, very early first look at the results. In fact, in the transition video, it looks like she might have just recently woken up from surgery.

The first shot is Bunnie in the operating room, ready to go under with lines on her face demarcating where the surgeon's cuts will be. Then, it snaps forward to the "after" shot: She's bruised and bandaged with a wrap around her head to support her fresh incisions.

See Bunnie Xo's First Video After Her Facelift

Of course, the video Bunnie showed doesn't indicate the final results of her procedure. It'll take time for the swelling to go down and for her face to settle into the desired results.

Bunnie didn't mind cracking a joke at her own expense: "I look like Bert Kreischer," she wrote in the video, referring to her puffy, post-surgery face.

Why Did Bunnie Xo Wind Up Apologizing to Bert Kreischer After Her Facelift?

The timing of her Bert Kreischer crack was unfortunate, because just hours before Bunnie made this video, Kreischer suffered the total loss of his tour bus in a highway fire.

Read More: Bert Kreischer's Tour Bus Destroyed By Fire

Some fans got the wrong idea, thinking that Bunnie might have been mocking the scary incident that Kreischer just endured. She responded to them in a comment on her initial video.

Bunnie Xo, Instagram Bunnie Xo, Instagram loading...

"I was asleep when the Bert bus happened. Would never make fun of my friend's sadness," she wrote. "I was meaning bc I'm tired and eyes are swollen. S/o to my boy [Bert Kreischer] we love you."

Though Kreischer's bus fire was serious —and could have been deadly — the comedian himself cracked a joke about how the cheese left out on the bus' counter must have smelled amazing during the fire. So he probably wouldn't be too offended by Bunnie's comment.

Why Did Bunnie Xo Get a Facelift?

Bunnie told fans ahead of time that she planned to get this procedure done, and even dropped her exact surgery date.

The podcaster and social media personality — who has undergone many cosmetic surgeries in the past — says she's wanted a facelift for years.

She asked fans for "lots of prayers," but also assured them that "my doctor is really f--king good, so everything's gonna go great," according to People.