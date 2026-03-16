Bert Kreischer, a popular comedian with connections to country music, suffered the total loss of his tour bus on the Interstate in Minnesota over the weekend.

Fortunately, everyone onboard the bus made it off safely. But the vehicle went up in flames along the highway, and burned right down to the frame.

Kreischer showed the shocking extent of the damage in a photo shared to social media, writing, "We are all safe but my bus is gone."

"God works in mysterious ways," he added.

What Happened to Bert Kreischer's Bus?

According to North Dakota station KVRR, Kreischer departed his most recent tour stop in Fargo, N.D. on Saturday night (March 14).

Read More: Country Music's Scariest Bus Accidents

Somewhere in Minnesota just after midnight on Sunday (March 15), the bus blew a tire, Kreischer documented that on social media, saying the incident was "pretty scary" and that they were stranded on the side of the highway in a snowstorm.

The comedian updated fans live while smoking a cigar outside the bus, as others in his crew remained onboard and deliberated about what they should do.

The blown tire felt like bad luck at the time, but it actually might have saved everyone's lives. They eventually decided to leave and split the crew into two other buses in order to keep traveling to Kreischer's next show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa the following day.

That meant only the driver was on board when, at about 11AM on Sunday morning, the bus caught fire and started filling with smoke. He was able to depart safely.

"We would have all been on it asleep...we would have been dead," Kreischer later reflected on Instagram stories, sharing video of the bus fire with one of his crew members.

What Did Bert Kreischer Lose in His Bus Fire?

Several personal belongings were lost in the fire, including all of Kreischer's clothes except for the ones he was wearing when he left the bus.

Read More: Country Artists Who Suffered Unthinkable Tragedies

On social media, he also joked about losing food, saying that there had been some cheese sitting out on the bus counter when they left.

Who is Bert Kreischer?

Bert Kreischer is a popular stand-up comedian and podcaster. He has recorded several Netflix specials and television comedies.

Kreischer has strong ties to the country music community. Most recently, he co-hosted the 2025 New Year's Eve special Nashville's Big Bash with Hardy. He is also good friends with Jelly Roll, and helped encourage the singer's weight loss journey.

Many country singers jumped into the comments to express condolences after Kreischer shared the photo of his tour bus destroyed by the fire.

"Damn man. All too common. Glad you're safe," wrote Randy Houser.

"No way! Wow. Glad you're ok," Lukas Nelson chimed in.