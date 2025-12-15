Jelly Roll's body transformation has been particularly stunning in 2025. The "Liar" singer trimmed down so much this year that it's worth wondering if his stage name even fits him any longer.

We've pulled five pictures from this 2025 that reveal how much weight Jelly Roll has lost, starting with the above pic, taken at a California Fire Relief concert in January.

Two-and-a-half months later he posed at the annual Poll Star Awards. It became clear his hard work was paying off.

How Much Weight Has Jelly Roll Lost?

Jelly Roll says he started his weight loss journey on a rainy day in December 2022. A walk around his neighborhood became a dedicated commitment to exercise and dieting. Support from his wife and daughter (who used to hide snacks) and a personal nutritionist helped him stay motivated.

In total, Jelly Roll says he's lost 300 pounds. That means he weighs close to 200 pounds after a lifetime peak of over 500 pounds. At the 2025 ACM Awards in May, his smile seemed a bit lighter than ever before.

We've got one more picture to share before a side-by-side that compares Jelly Roll in January to Jelly Roll in November 2025.

The 41-year-old spent much of this year touring with Post Malone and even played shows in Europe and Australia for the first time. For that reason, he was out of our lens for several months but in September he posed at the TJ Martell Honors in New York City.

Jelly Roll's Nickname, Explained

Jelly Roll (real name, Jason DeFord) got his nickname for the reason you might have guessed. During the Save Me documentary, he revealed that his mother started to call him Jelly Roll because he was a pudgy kid. It stuck and he embraced it as it became time to start a music career.

After two decades and several No. 1 country hits, it's unlikely he'll rebrand into something like Carrot Stick. It's funny to imagine music fans learning about Jelly Roll 20 years from now, wondering why this skinny old man has such a portly nickname.

Jelly Roll Weight Loss, January To December 2025:

