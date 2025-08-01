Jelly Roll’s Stunning Weight Loss Journey in 28 Pictures

Jelly Roll has reached an important — if painful — milestone in his years-long weight loss journey. The "Heart of Stone" singer set off to shed more than 100 pounds, and he has done it.

Actually, he's overachieved.

As of May 2025, Jelly has lost 189 pounds. He's closer to 300 pounds today than the 500 pounds he checked in at when he began his country music journey. The problem is, he's going to need surgery.

Don't worry, though. In July 2025 Jelly Roll shared he'll have to get skin removal surgery. It's not about aesthetics — the extra skin is just interfering with his daily life.

"Now that I can take my shirt off and I don't have saggy t-ts, that's gonna be a big bonus," he said during a WWE broadcast.

Jelly Roll says he's had a horrible relationship with food his entire life. Talking to Taste of Country Nights in 2024, he said he never understood how to do anything in moderation. The first step was to stop treating food like it's the devil.

"When I do eat bad, I try not to eat a lot. I'm just trying to change my entire relationship with food," he shared, adding that it's not realistic for him to commit to never eating unhealthy food ever again.

A supplement plan and exercise are his other big secrets. "Even this morning I woke up five hours earlier than I'm use to waking up. I woke up this morning, walked a mile, got in the sauna, did a cold plunge," the 40-year-old said last year.

Training for a spring 2024 5K walk led to the loss of 70 pounds. Since then, he's continued to be very public throughout this journey, which has meant accountability. Pictures below show the results.

We found photos from as far back as 2011 that show Jelly Roll's weight has been a real rollercoaster ride. Since mid-2023, you can see the pounds slipping away.

How Much Does Jelly Roll Weigh?

Jelly Roll hasn't revealed his weight in a real number, but says he'll soon be under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school.

The ultimate goal? A Men's Health magazine cover in 2026.