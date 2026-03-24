Jelly Roll takes his mental and physical health seriously nowadays, and he shared a video recently that gives fans an inside look at his current health status and how he gets to that point each day.

In the TikTok video, the "Save Me" singer explains how walking each morning has helped both his physical and mental well-being, and he wants to pass what he has learned off to his followers.

"Man, just go take you a walk, and really sort through your thoughts. (Former Navy SEAL and motivational speaker) David Goggins says, 'You gotta go beat that s--t out of you first thing in the morning.'"

How Does Taking a Walk Every Morning Help Jelly Roll's Mental Health?

Jelly says, "I instantly go from being angry about things to meditating and turning into praying for them. It's just crazy how fast my mind shifts just in that one hour of cardio I do every morning."

READ MORE: Jelly Roll’s Weight Loss Story Taught the Whole World What Country Already Knew

If you are worried that an hour of walking first thing in the morning just isn't possible with the schedule that you currently keep, Jelly Roll has a solution for you.

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Jelly says, "It don't have to be an hour, y'all. It could be 15 minutes, it could be 10 minutes. Like, start somewhere, anywhere. Today is a great day to start. Love y'all."

Science Backs Up What Jelly Roll Says About Walking

According to the National Library of Medicine, a review of 75 randomized controlled trials involving more than 8,600 people found that walking significantly reduces depression symptoms and lowers anxiety levels across different ages, settings and intensities.

Jelly Roll: 29 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 279 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes