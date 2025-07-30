Jelly Roll's dramatic weight loss is the result of diet and exercise, but the country star says he'll have surgery in the next year to help his quality of life.

Speaking to WWE broadcasters ahead of his SummerSlam ring appearance, Jelly spoke about his upcoming weight loss goals, one of which is to feel confident going shirtless in the spotlight.

To do that, he says, he'll go under the knife.

"I'm gonna have to get my skin cut," the singer elaborates.

"I'm gonna have to, because it's interfering with me and my daily functions," Jelly continues, in response to a question about whether that surgery is a necessary part of his weight loss journey.

"It's not even an aesthetic thing," he adds.

Jelly takes his weight loss journey very seriously, but he's also quick to crack a joke at his own expense.

"Now that I can take my shirt off and I don't have saggy t-ts, that's gonna be a big bonus," he adds with a laugh.

Jelly Roll Closing in on a Massive Weight Loss Milestone

Jelly will step into the ring for a team match with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre during SummerSlam on Aug. 2 and 3.

By then, the scale will be showing him a number he hasn't seen in three decades, Jelly reveals.

"I was over 300 pounds coming out of middle school," the singer relates. "I'm gonna be under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school the night I walk to that ring in SummerSlam."

"We're talking about literally, now, 30 years," he adds.

Jelly says he just completed his monthly weigh-in, and if things keep going the way they're going, he'll get to ring the under-300 bell just before his match.

"I mean, I'm doing the work. Ain't no way it ain't, you know what I mean?" he adds.

Hitting One Goal, And Setting Another

Last December, Jelly shared a big goal he's manifesting his weight loss journey: He wants to be on the cover of Men's Health magazine by March 2026.

That's still a goal he's working toward, he said in his pre-SummerSlam interview.

But he's also set an ambitious new one.

"I wanna do a shirt-off cover in '27," he says, before adding that he'll wait until after undergoing surgery to make that dream happen.

"I'm a long way from that, obviously."