Jelly Roll Just Set an Ambitious New Goal in His Weight Loss Journey

Jelly Roll has set a lofty new goal in his weight loss journey: He wants to be featured on the cover of Men's Health magazine within the next year-and-a-half.

The singer talked about this new point on his to-do list on an episode of his wife Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, adding that it's the first time he's ever publicly shared it.

"I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026. That's my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations," he says.

Jelly's been vocal from the start about his ambitions of losing weight, and he's been open about all his goals, including his plan to finish a 5k race, which he completed earlier in 2024.

He's also not been shy about the everyday hard work that goes into his journey: On his daily social media tour vlogs, Jelly frequently includes video of himself walking the stairs at venues or playing basketball, showing how he incorporates some form of exercise into his daily routine while on the road.

Jelly made moves to lose weight in 2022 and 2023, and he's shared period updates in his journey ever since.

In mid-2023, he revealed that he'd lost more than 20 pounds. That number bumped up to 70 pounds shed by early 2024, and in October, he announced that he'd reached his 100-pound weight loss goal.

In the meantime, Jelly has also been open about the link between overeating and his mental health; he told Taste of Country Nights in October that he was "trying to change my entire relationship with food."

In his appearance on Bunnie's podcast, Jelly explains that there's an important reason why he's undergoing his weight loss journey in front of the cameras.

"I think that people who become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they're kind of ashamed. They're so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out and they don't really know how to interact with the world," he reflects.

"I wanted to lose it in front of everybody," Jelly goes on to say. ".... Because I wanted to bring people along with me."

"What I want the world to know, and I want people to see ... is that I didn't become successful because of my weight. I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane."

Read More: I Barely Recognize Jelly Roll in His New 'Farmer' Outfit

Jelly recently wrapped his 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour. Since then, he's been focusing on being home in the Nashville area, spending time on the 500-acre plot of land that he and Bunnie recently purchased.