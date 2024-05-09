Jelly Roll says finishing a 5K race was mentally transformative. Photos show it changed him physically, too.

The "Halfway to Hell" singer did the Netflix Is a Joke Fest: 2 Bears 5K at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday (May 7). Comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura joined him for the event, while wife Bunnie Xo was there at the finish line to congratulate him.

After the event, Jelly Roll told ET he felt mentally motivated but a bit tired. The 3.1 miles proved to be more challenging than he thought. Support from family, friends and fans helped him through the course.

Find photos of the run and aftermath below. Jelly Roll has alluded to how much weight he lost training since he began in January. After the event, he said he dropped anywhere from 50 to 70 pounds.

There was an ice bath waiting for him at the end, and when Bunnie came over to congratulate him, she somehow ended up in the ice. Just her bottom half got wet, however, unless photographers didn't see her take a complete dip.

Jelly Roll has a handful of tour dates scheduled for May and some shows with Morgan Wallen this summer. His Beautifully Broken Tour with Alexandra Kay starts in August, but country fans won't have to wait that long to see him live.

Expect Jelly Roll to perform during the 2024 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, next Thursday (May 16) on Amazon Prime. Jelly Roll is up for Entertainer of the Year.

Pictures From Jelly Roll's 5K Jelly Roll joined Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura for the Netflix Is a Joke Fest: 2 Bears 5K at Rose Bowl Stadium on May 7, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes