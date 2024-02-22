Jelly Roll is gearing up for a big 2024. On Thursday morning (Feb. 22), the singer announced his Beautifully Broken Tour, a trek that will kick off in late August and keep him busy for the next couple of months.

Joining Jelly Roll on the road this fall are "Pretty Little Poison" riser Warren Zeiders, as well as newcomer Alexandra Kay.

The Beautifully Broken Tour will play nearly 40 arena-sized venues across America over a two-month span. It includes some legendary venues, like New York City's Madison Square Garden, and Jelly Roll says it's a bigger live undertaking than any headlining tour he's mounted thus far in his career.

"This is the biggest tour of my life y'all and I'm going to do it really really big this year," the singer said on social media, where he announced the trek. "I can't wait to see y'all at a show. Come party with us!"

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning March 1, but a variety of pre-sales will be available ahead of time.

Jelly Roll's 2024 The Beautifully Broken Tour Dates:

Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Aug. 28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 3 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Sept. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 7 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 9 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 11 -— San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Sept. 13 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Sept. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 17 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Sept. 21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Sept. 24 —Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Sept. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 28 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Oct. 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

Oct. 9 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Oct. 18 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 20 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center

Oct. 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

16 Hip-Hop and R&B Stars Who've Gone Country These out-of-genre talents range from mildly country-curious to full-blown genre swapping. Here are 16 times hip-hop and R&B superstars tried their hand at making country music. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Jelly Roll: 23 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 23 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

20 Totally Adorable Pictures of Jelly Roll and His Wife, Bunnie Xo Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, never shy away from public displays of affection. The pair have shared numerous photos together sneaking kisses or engaged in deep belly laughs. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo married in 2016 and are closer than ever today.