I Barely Recognize Jelly Roll in His New ‘Farmer’ Outfit

Jelly Roll recently wrapped his Beautifully Broken Tour and is spending more time at home these days, and, well -- let's just say he's trying out a new look in his downtime.

The singer's wife Bunnie Xo recently shared video of him modeling a brand-new pair of khaki overalls. That's a big change for the singer, who typically performs in mostly-black ensembles. His go-to stage outfit is a black button-down shirt, sometimes with a special embellishment, like a meaningful name written on the lapel.

Read More: You Won't Believe How Many Black Columbia Shirts Luke Combs Owns

So the overalls are a completely new look for Jelly, who models them with a sheepish but proud smile in his wife's video.

The singer's new wardrobe choice is the latest in a long string of overhauls he's made to his physical appearance. Earlier this year, he underwent a massive teeth transformation, getting pearly-white new veneers in addition to more behind-the-scenes work like cavity fillings and wisdom teeth removal.

He has also been making an effort to lose weight, with impressive results. As of the end of this year, he has shed 100 pounds (and counting!).

But Jelly's "farmer era" is about more than just looking good: It's practical, too. Jelly and his family recently bought a 500-acre plot of land in Tennessee, so those overalls will quickly serve their purpose as he works and builds on the property.

Read More: Why Did Jelly Roll Throw His Phone in the Cumberland River?

When he first purchased his acreage, Jelly explained to fans that his love for living on the land dates back to his childhood, when he would go out to visit an uncle who owned a farm outside his hometown of Antioch, Tenn. That's where a young Jelly learned to shoot guns and ride ATVs, and it also served as a "safe place" for the family.

Jelly's new farming gear gets his wife's seal of approval, too. "He's so fine," she wrote in the caption of her post, setting the video to Trace Adkins' "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk."