Jelly Roll Really Threw His Phone Into Cumberland River — Here’s Why

Has Jelly Roll lost his mind?

The country singer's wife, Bunnie Xo, posted a video on social media that shows her husband throwing his phone into the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tenn.

*gasps*

Yes, the act was intentional. No, it was not because he acted out of anger.

In fact, Jelly tossed his phone overboard to kick off a new season of his digital detox.

Jelly Roll tries to stay off of his device when he's not touring. In his house, it's called his annual "Get Rid of His Phone After Tour Saga."

And this year, he wanted to take things to the next level.

In the video, we see the "Liar" singer FaceTiming his family to celebrate the moment. They gather around the phone while his crew surrounds him on a bridge, overlooking the river. We get to see both perspectives as the phone is tossed into the water, including the sad gurgle of the device as it sinks.

"We're sorry Jelly Roll can't come to the phone right now," Bunnie writes in the caption.

Watch how it all went down:

Jelly Roll Told Fans He Would Throw His Phone Into the River

Jelly Roll has been planning this stunt for awhile. In October, he even tweeted about it.

"The last day of tour I'm going to throw my phone into the Cumberland River," he wrote at the time.

Why Does Jelly Roll Do a Digital Detox?

Jelly Roll has talked about his love/hate relationship with his phone, specifically when it comes to social media. Just last month he was accused of satanism on X. It really bothered him, and he threatened to get off the "toxic" platform before realizing he overreacted.

"I doubled down like a real f--king dumba--," Jelly admits on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I go, 'You know what, I'm getting off X, y'all are mean to me,'" he recounts. "That was so not the approach. I'm back on socials. Well, I'm getting back."

But that was then, and this is now. Now, he's off of his phone completely. And don't think for a second that it will be difficult for him.

"I go six months without phones anyways. I'm only on a phone during tour cycles," he adds on the podcast.

Jelly should be back on his phone as early as March, when he takes his Beautifully Broken Tour to Canada for his first international dates.