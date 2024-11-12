Why Jelly Roll’s Canadian Tour Dates Are a Very Big Deal

Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken Tour isn't over quite yet.

In fact, the singer's got some landmark dates on the books for 2025.

On Tuesday (Nov. 12), Jelly announced that his tour is headed north for a Canadian leg starting next March. Dubbed the "Great Northern" installment of the Beautifully Broken Tour, the trek will consist of 12 shows in cities like Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa and Quebec City.

The new dates come after Jelly's already-robust U.S. installment of the Beautifully Broken Tour, which hit cities across the U.S. during the back half of 2024.

But touring outside his home country is special for Jelly, because at a certain point in his career, he wasn't sure whether or not he'd ever be able to make it happen.

The singer has been open about his criminal past and the fact that he incurred a felony charge when he was charged with aggravated robbery as a teenager. He served his time, but the felony has continued to impact his life in the decades since.

Jelly's home state of Tennessee has a zero-forgiveness policy for felony offenders, meaning that that charge is still on his record and — until somewhat recently — he was unable to obtain a U.S. passport.

Even after he got one, and started to plan international tour dates, Jelly continued to encounter difficulties.

"The trick is, when America finally says 'We'll let you leave,' the amount of countries that won't let you come in," the singer told Billboard in 2023. "We had to cancel my London debut show."

But Jelly's upcoming tour won't be his first time in Canada. The singer played his first shows in the country this summer, marking his first-ever international concerts.

Onstage during those shows, he told the crowd just how much he was enjoying his experience, and his resounding approval for all the local fare.

"Cover the kids' ears, but the weed has been incredible," Jelly said. "And the people have been great. I mean, I never had poutine until yesterday ... I'm sorry I was late to the party, but I will take it home and make it a tradition to throw gravy on my fries. It was fire."

So far, Jelly's gotten just a couple of chances to enjoy the Canadian crowd, but next year, he'll be spending more time than ever before in the country.

Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken: Great Northern Tour 2025 Dates:

March 6 -- Victoria, British Columbia @ Memorial Centre

March 8 -- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

March 11 -- Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Sattledome

March 13 -- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

March 15 -- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

March 16 -- Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Brandt Centre

March 17 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

March 21 -- Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

March 23 -- London, Ontario @ Canada Life Place

March 25 -- Lavel, Quebec @ Place Bell

March 26 -- Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre