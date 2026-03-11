Yes, that was Johnny Cash's cross around Jelly Roll's neck during the "Save Me" singer's Grand Ole Opry induction ceremony.

The ornate gold necklace was a gift from the Cash family — one that brought Jelly Roll's journey to God center stage.

Jelly Roll was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night in Nashville (March 10).

Lainey Wilson did the honors three months after Craig Morgan offered the official invite.

He's the second new member of 2026, coming two months after Suzy Bogguss.

Jelly Roll's Grand Ole Opry Induction Speech

"Some stories only God can write and this is one of those stories," Jelly Roll said during brief remarks between performances.

His story is well known. Raised in Nashville, Jelly Roll battled addiction and criminal charges for most of his early life until the birth of his daughter changed his perspective. Over the last 20 years he released music best described as a combination of rock and hip-hop, and then a mix with country.

Grand Ole Opry moments came with every milestone. He's always been clear about how much respect he has for the institution, even breaking down into a sob upon learning he'd become a member in 2026.

"I talk about Him a lot more now because I'm getting a lot closer to Him," Jelly Roll says of his relationship with God.

The redemption story caught the Cash family's attention.

Why Jelly Roll Wore Johnny Cash's Cross Necklace at the Opry

Prior to being officially inducted, Jelly Roll told the story of how he got the Cash cross.

"John Carter Cash came backstage … and he opens up a box and goes, ‘I got something of my father’s I think that he would want you to wear,'" Jelly Roll said, talking to Taste of Country and select media.

Inside the box was the gold necklace. John Carter Cash told Jelly Roll it was his father's favorite piece of jewelry but he felt confident in what he was asking. It hit the modern singer hard.

“I live my entire life somewhere between two middle fingers and the grace of Jesus Christ. And I learned that from Johnny Cash," he says.

Cash became an Opry member in 1956 but was famously kicked out of the Opry in 1965 when he smashed the footlights with his microphone stand. A few years later the parties made up and he'd remain a member until his death.