Jelly Roll's mother, Donna DeFord, wiped away tears in her front-row seat to watch him be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday night (March 10.)

The milestone moment was the culmination of a long road, and a family history filled with ups and downs. As he accepted his trophy to become an official Opry member, Jelly took a moment to speak directly to his mom about how powerfully she impacted his country music journey.

Keep reading to learn all about Donna DeFord, and her monumental influence on Jelly Roll's life and music.

Who is Jelly Roll's Mother, Donna DeFord?

Donna DeFord gave birth Jelly Roll — born Jason Bradley DeFord — on Dec. 4, 1984. He was the one and only child she shared with husband Horace "Buddy" DeFord, though Buddy already had three children at the time.

They raised him in Antioch, Tenn.

It was Donna who gave Jason his nicknamed-turned-stage-name. "My mother named me that whenever I was a little chubby kid," the singer said during a 2022 appearance on The Bobby Bones Show.

Jelly Roll's Mother Inspired His Love For Country Music

Jelly has spoken in the past about how his mother loved to play country music as they sat around their kitchen table. "She would come downstairs, throw a record on, and she'd light a cigarette at the table, and dude, I would watch the house change," the singer recalled on The Joe Rogan Experience.

It was those times he remembered as he thanked his mother during his Grand Ole Opry induction.

"There's the woman, the reason I am here...my mother, y'all, is here tonight," he told the crowd, smiling directly at Donna.

"...I would never have cared to write the kind of songs that I write if you hadn't kept me up all night at that kitchen and made me listen to music, and made me appreciate lyrics. You made me listen to the song, Mom," Jelly continued. "You didn't know it, but you changed my life because of that."

Jelly Roll's Mother Struggled With Mental Health + Substance Abuse

Donna and Buddy divorced when Jelly was 13 years old. She also experienced significant struggles with mental health and addiction during his childhood.

"I felt this need to take care of my mother back then," Jelly later told Billboard. He loved music, but he was also focused on making money — and back then, that meant getting into dealing drugs. His lifestyle as a teen would land him in legal trouble on multiple occasions, and he incurred a felony conviction for armed robbery.

Jelly documented his mother's addiction battle — as well as that of other people in his life, such as his daughter's mother Felicia — in his song "She."

Jelly Roll's Mother is His Biggest Fan

Donna can't often attend Jelly's shows since she uses a wheelchair and has a harder time traveling and attending events.

But she is a proud supporter of Jelly's career. She attended his Grand Ole Opry induction in 2026, marking the first time she'd ever seen him play the venue.