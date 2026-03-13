Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo support each other's careers, just not in the traditional way. The podcast host-turned-author was asked if Jelly was surprised by anything she shared.

He wasn't, but not because he knew it all.

Bunnie Xo's Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic became a New York Times bestseller after its release last month.

The podcast host and social media influencer shared her story, including details about her troubled childhood, early-life trauma, addiction, sex work and arrests.

On Thursday (March 12), she learned the rights to the book were purchased by 101 Studios, who plan to fast-track a movie.

Related: Bunnie Xo Names the Actor She Hopes Will Play Her In the Movie

"I don't think my husband's read the book," Bunnie tells Kimmel. "He had to live with me and also, what man wants to hear about his wife before?"

"I think he kind of fibs a little bit and is like, 'Oh, yeah I read the book' ... I think he's taken like Cliffs Notes from people."

Don't feel bad because that knife cuts two ways.

Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo's Relationship Timeline

Bunnie Xo met Jelly Roll at a Moonshine Bandits concert in Las Vegas in 2015. Her future husband was the opening act and at some point he took Bunnie to his van to smoke.

"It was this big brown van that was so disgusting," she tells the TV host. "It had a mattress and crumbs and it was gross. And I fell in love."

One year later they'd get married but trouble would find them a few years after that. Jelly Roll had an affair (details are in the book) and they separated. Soon after they reconciled and began work on themselves and their marriage.

By 2020, Jelly Roll began having success in mainstream country music and within a few years Bunnie's Dumb Blonde podcast and other business ventures took off to the point that she could close her page on OnlyFans. They've been country music's most identifiable couple since.

Jelly Roll's Stunning Weight Loss Journey in 29 Pictures Jelly Roll once weighed over 500 pounds, but as of January 2026, he's close to 250. His weight loss journey wasn't linear, however. These 29 pictures show how he put weight on and dropped in at various stages of his life, dating back to 2011. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes