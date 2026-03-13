Bunnie Xo named who she wants to play her in a newly-announced biopic. If you're real creative and you squint —and maybe you've had a few beers — you can see the resemblance.

Bunnie Xo's Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic became a New York Times bestseller after its release last month.

The podcast host and social media influencer shared her story, including details about her troubled childhood, early-life trauma, addiction, sex work and arrests.

On Thursday (March 12), she learned the rights to the book were purchased by 101 Studios, who plan to fast-track a movie.

Related: 8 Bombshell Revelations From Bunnie Xo's Book

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the TV host asked the most important question first. The exchange was informative.

Who Will Play Bunnie Xo In Her Movie?

Officially there are no actors attached to the movie based on Bunnie Xo's book. In fact, there are no details at all aside from it's happening. Here is how the conversation went with Kimmel:

Jimmy Kimmel: Have you thought about who you want to play you in this film?

Bunnie Xo: Jack Black.

Kimmel: Jack Black?

Bunnie: Yeah.

Kimmel: That’s a great idea. Now he’s gonna have to shave. I think if you pitched that to Jack he might like it a lot.

Bunnie: Listen, Jack Black is daddy, OK?

Just for grins, we made this side-by-side of one of Bunnie's mugshots and Black from his movie Year One:

Bunnie Xo TikTok / Year One Bunnie Xo TikTok / Year One loading...

Of course this begs the question. Who is going to play Jelly Roll in Bunnie Xo's movie? We don't even know where to begin!

Bunnie Xo's Real Name and Age

Bunnie Xo is Alisa DeFord. She is 46 years old and was raised in Las Vegas. Her new memoir talks about growing up in an unstable household and how she ran away early to live a life that included multiple arrests, drug use, prostitution and more.

Over the last decade she's transformed her life but not shied away from her backstory. Instead she's used her platforms to inspire people to make big change in their personal lives.

Portions of Stripped Down are shocking. Here are eight of the most notable revelations from the autobiography:

8 Bombshell Revelations We Learned From Bunnie Xo's Book Bunnie Xo's memoir, 'Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,' lays out a full timeline of her life and answers burning questions that fans have been asking for years. Below, we've rounded up the most shocking anecdotes and revelations from the book. Consider this your spoiler alert! Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak