Could Bunnie Xo be the next celebrity to get her own daytime talk show, a la Kelly Clarkson? It seems like a distinct possibility.

While resting up after a recent facelift surgery, Bunnie did a round of "Ask Me Anything" on social media, and fielded a couple of questions about what she's planning next for her career.

Read More: Watch Bunnie Xo Get a Facelift Surgery + See Before and After Pics

One of those was from a fan who said Bunnie was "made for" a talk show hosting gig, and said she needed her own show "asap." Bunnie's response, was brief, but intriguing: She shared a graphic that said "Coming Soon."

What Has Bunnie Xo Said About Hos ting Her Own Talk Show?

Bunnie didn't offer up any details in this post, beyond teasing that a talk show might be in the works.

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She's said in the past that being a female voice in the "shock jock" genre is a longstanding dream for her, and has emulated that style on her popular podcast, Dumb Blonde.

Celebrity interviews are a major component of Dumb Blonde, too, so it makes sense that Bunnie would transition that format to the small screen.

Would Bunnie Xo Ever Try Acting?

Another fan inquired whether Bunnie would ever want to try her hand at acting. She's thought about it, and she replied that she'd do it under very specific conditions.

"If it was like some Lucille Ball type stuff," Bunnie said. "I never want to do acting at all unless it [sic] comedic."

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Bunnie's already ruled out the possibility of playing herself in the newly-announced movie adaption of her memoir, Stripped Down. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she named her first choice for who should be cast as her — and it's a name nobody could have predicted.

Read More: You'll Never Guess Who Bunnie Xo Wants to Play Her in Her Movie

Bunnie typically stars in a music video for her annual dirty Christmas song, and she's typically hamming it up in those roles.

But she did showcase her more serious side in her starring role in Jelly Roll's music video for his new song, "Thorns."