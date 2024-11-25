Here Are the Lyrics to Bunnie Xo’s New NSFW Christmas Song

If you've ever been curious to hear Jelly Roll's wife try her hand at a country song, now's your chance.

Bunnie Xo just released her annual dirty Christmas song, and this time, it's a twangy original called "Come Here Cowboy."

Bunnie's been putting out Christmas songs for years — sometimes originals, sometimes covers of seasonal classics — but always with a sultry and distinctly NSFW flair.

Previous years' releases include an eyebrow-raising version of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" and a rap-leaning, empowerment-heavy song called "12 Days of Rizzmas."

This time around, Bunnie leans heavily into all the mainstream country success she and Jelly have been having this year and went for a cowboy theme. Spurs, Stetson hats and a reindeer rodeo all make an appearance, as does a twangy guitar solo and the kind of beat-heavy, uptempo country you might find on a Morgan Wallen album.

The lyrics are certainly spicy, but for a Bunnie Xo Christmas song, they're actually pretty tame.

If you compare "Come Here Cowboy" to the songs she's put out the past couple holiday seasons, there's way more innuendo and way less getting straight to the down-and-dirty point. Even so, this song probably isn't one you'll want to add to a playlist for your holiday office party.

Jelly isn't featured on "Come Here Cowboy," and fans who've been following along shouldn't be surprised. During a conversation on her Dumb Blonde podcast in 2023, he said this isn't his kind of duet, explaining, "We're never gonna win a Grammy doing dirty Christmas songs."

Bunnie Xo, "Come Here Cowboy" Lyrics:

One, two, three, mmm

Cowboy, you roped me with your red vine / Unwrap me under the Christmas tree / And let's get tangled in the tinsel / Show me what you got in the sack for me

Chorus:

Come here cowboy / I mean now, boy / Draw them shades and spread your cheer / We'll put on a rodeo for all the reindeer / Come here cowboy

Your candy cane's sweeter than sugar / Kiss me on my mistletoe / Deck these halls at your North Pole / Could your spurs and my spurs, baby, let it snow

Repeat Chorus

Knockin' stockings / Sleigh bells a-rockin' / I've been a naughty girl, lemme sit on your lap / Santa, you look good in a Stetson hat

Repeat Chorus

Come on, come on / Gimme some cheer / Come over here

Cowboy, you roped me with your red vine / Unwrap me under the Christmas tree...