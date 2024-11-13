Jelly Roll Was Accused of Satanism, and He Regrets How He Responded

Jelly Roll admits he broke the first rule of internet fame — to never let the trolls get you down — after rumors started flying on social media accusing him of Satanism.

Last month, Jelly unloaded his frustrations with X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in a tweet that called it "the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD."

He also stated that he was "out," suggesting that he planned to get off social media completely.

He didn't specify exactly what was frustrating him at that point, but on a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show podcast, the singer shed a little more light on why he was so upset, and why he doesn't actually plan to delete his social media presence altogether.

The "I Am Not Okay" star says that when he started seeing tweets swirling accusing him of devil worship, it caught him off guard — especially because he's always been pretty vocal about his Christian faith.

"I started getting drawn into weird stuff that made me feel weird, because I'm a man of faith," he says on the podcast episode. "I'm like, 'Man, y'all really don't know me if you think I would even ... Satan runs from the name I say. You know what I mean? That's all I'm gonna say."

"I say one name and Satan scatters," he continues. "I don't worry about nobody touching my butt or no Illuminati."

And Jelly stands by his staunch Christian faith, but the part of his reaction he's got some regrets over is how much he let the accusations get to him.

"I doubled down like a real f--king dumba--," Jelly admits.

"I go, 'You know what, I'm getting off X, y'all are mean to me," he recounts. "That was so not the approach. I'm back on socials. Well, I'm getting back."

But Jelly also points out that taking a break from social media is something that he does regularly, and his decision to log off was about more than negativity on the app. In fact, way back at the beginning of October, he joked on X that he was going to "throw my phone in the Cumberland River" after he completed his Beautifully Broken Tour.

"I go six months without phones anyways. I'm only on a phone during tour cycles," he adds on the podcast.

Though Jelly will cop to the fact that his response to the Satanism rumors might have been a tad overdramatic, he also wants to remind fans that these kinds of rumors are new, strange territory for him.

"I've been spending most of my life where if you spit in the sink you would get stabbed," says the singer, who spent much of his teens and early 2020s in and out of jail facilities. "So you go from that to being in a world where people on Twitter accuse you of being a Satan worshiper for no reason?"

"It's like, 'Yo, I'm from a whole different space,'" he notes. "If this happened at a gas station, you'd sue me. It would end in a lawsuit."

It seems that Jelly is keeping his phone for 2025, and this time around, he'll need to purchase an international plan. He just announced new Canadian dates for his Beautifully Broken Tour, which kick off next March.