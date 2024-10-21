Jelly Roll Declares X Social Media Platform ‘Toxic,’ Vows to Leave

Jelly Roll has had it with the negativity on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Sunday (Oct. 20), the "I Am Not Okay" star shared an update sharing his shock and dismay at all the hate he sees floating around on X.

"This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD," Jelly wrote.

"This place is different, man," he continues.

"I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it's insane. It's a safe place for everyone to say mean s--t to each other with no consequences. I'm out lol," he concludes.

It's unclear whether Jelly was talking about negativity in general, or negativity directed specifically at him.

If he does decide to get rid of X, it wouldn't be the first time he's left the platform: Jelly has actually deactivated his profile on a few different occasions. Back in April, his wife, Bunnie Xo, explained that he decided to leave social media due to fat-shaming and bullying on the platform.

Not much has changed there. The same day that Jelly posted his statement about toxicity on social media, rapper Azealia Banks unleashed a tirade of hate and fat-shaming aimed in his direction.

Banks — who is perhaps best known for her song "212" — posted a slew of expletive-laden, vitriolic tweets about Jelly, "hick hop" music and his new Russ duet on Sunday. Several of her posts targeted his weight.

"I can't with all these fat white men in music right now," Banks complained in one tweet, seemingly in response to Jelly's ousting Charli XCX's "Brat" at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts.

"U NOT EVEN IN THE INDUSTRY B---H U CAME OFF A TALENT SHOW WITH CHA FAT A--," she said in another, replying to a tweet Jelly posted about the dark underside of the music industry.

The country singer hasn't ever been a contestant on a mainstream talent or competition show, but he has been a special musical guest and a mentor on American Idol in the past.

It's unclear whether or not Jelly's most recent posts have anything to do with Banks' tirade against him. For what it's worth, he's frequently voiced a desire to disengage from social media after finishing album release cycles or big tours.

"The last day of tour I'm going to throw my phone in the Cumberland river," he joked in an Oct. 6 tweet.

Jelly's most recent album, Beautifully Broken, came out earlier this month.