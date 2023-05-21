Jelly Roll made his mark on the American Idol stage during Sunday night's (May 21) Season 21 finale.

The country rock singer gave one of the several performances offered up by non-competitors during the three-hour event. He kicked off his time on the stage by joining forces with Lainey Wilson to deliver their song “Save Me.”

The song started off with Jelly Roll standing center stage in a singular spotlight on an otherwise completely dark stage. Soon after, Wilson’s voice emerged from the darkness and the two began exchanging lyrics. As the rhythm of the song picked up, so did the lights.

Wilson’s time on the stage was short; after what felt like only a minute or two, she exited, and Jelly Roll launched into his song “Need a Favor.” After delivering the first lyrics by himself, Jelly Roll was joined by former Idol hopeful, Oliver Steele, who was eliminated earlier on in the season.

For his time with Jelly Roll, Steele delivered strong vocals, and the pair seemed like a nice match while navigating the song. Throughout the performance, Jelly Roll appeared to be hyping up the aspiring singer and encouraging him to bring his own flavor to “Need a Favor.” The performance came to end with an intense hug from the pair and a standing ovation from the judges.

