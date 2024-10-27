Jelly Roll couldn't hide his emotions during a teary-eyed social media update this weekend, as he took fans for a video tour of the 500-acre property that he and his wife Bunnie Xo recently purchased.

It's no wonder that the tears were flowing: The couple's new property is more than just a place to call home. It's also Jelly's way of honoring his late father, Horace "Buddy" DeFord.

The singer has spoken in the past about his upbringing in Antioch, Tenn., and he's also shared stories about his paternal uncle, who owned a farm outside of town. That's where a young Jelly learned to ride ATVs and shoot guns, and in the new video, he says it was also a "safe place" for the family when he was young.

"I'll never forget, we left there [once] when I was probably 12 years old and I talked to my father about it, said, 'How come we never got a farm?' He said, 'Son, it's probably one of the mistakes I regret the most, is that I didn't buy dirt,'" Jelly explains. "He said, 'They're never gonna make no more of it, and if you don't listen to no advice from me, buy dirt. Go get you some land.'"

As fans know, Jelly and his father were close, and the singer was devastated when his dad died of cancer in 2019. Now, as he stood on his freshly-purchased plot of land, Jelly tried to hold back the tears as he remembered that advice from Buddy.

Jelly is currently on the home stretch of his 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour, and he explains that he and Bunnie closed on the property while they were out on the road. "I have not been able to come to the land since we owned it, y'all. And this is my first time standing on this property as the owner of it," he continues.

"I came here today to pray over it. I came here today to vision-cast in it. I came here today to just walk barefoot in it," he added. "And most important, I came here today to pull this phone out of my pocket and look y'all in the eye and say thank you, man. I never would have dreamed that this could have been anything about my story."

Many fans know that Jelly's journey to property ownership hasn't been an easy one.

In 2023, he revealed that he lost out on his dream home because of his past felony conviction.

The couple made an offer on a home in a gate-guarded community with a golf course, and it was accepted -- but ultimately, the deal didn't go through because the community wasn't open to felons.

He also shared that he pays higher rates for home insurance and life insurance due to his criminal past.

"Thank y'all for just changing my life, man," Jelly said as he continued his emotional message to his fans. "Generational curses were broke because of y'all. I'm standing on it. I am standing here breaking a generational curse right now, and I hope that inspires one of y'all to do the same thing."