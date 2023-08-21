Jelly Roll Has Lost More Than 20 Pounds

Jelly Roll has been hard at work, both musically and physically. The singer has been on the road for his Backroad Baptism Tour, and after two weeks, his nutritionist says he's lost more than 20 pounds.

"Another successful weigh-in for Jelly," Ian Larios reveals in a video posted to social media. "We just passed the two-week mark. So far this tour he's lost 23 pounds."

The clip is included in a montage of highlights the "Save Me" singer shared on social media. Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason DeFord — also shared footage from his tour, and his wife Bunnie's first meet-and-greet.

According to Larios' Instagram, he's been living in Nashville for the past few months. He has shared a few photos from his time with Jelly Roll, thanking him for welcoming him into their home.

The "Need a Favor" artist made a commitment at the beginning of the year to take better care of himself.

"I’m going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health," Jelly Roll shared with Music Mayhem at the time. "I lost some weight this year in 2022, but in 2023, I wanna finally conquer the demon. I don’t leave for a big tour until about the middle of the year. So, I plan on taking the first half of the year to tighten the album up and get some work in."

"I got a guy, man,” he added, revealing his game plan. “I’m [about to] start working with my boy, who owns a gym in Brentwood, and we’re [gonna] start getting after it at the top of the year."

Jelly Roll is just getting started with his 44-date Backroad Baptism Tour, which launched in July. The trek will keep him busy through Oct. 14 when it wraps in Tampa, Fla.