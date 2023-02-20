Jelly Roll's got plans for a massive tour this summer. On Monday (Feb. 20), the fast-rising breakout star announced his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour, unfurling 44 North American dates on the trek.

The fun kicks off in late July with a stop in Southaven, Miss., and it'll extend through mid-October, wrapping in Tampa, Fla. An array of outlaw-minded hitmakers will join Jelly on the road, including Ashley McBryde, Elle King and Chase Rice. The star's friend and frequent collaborator Struggle Jennings is also among the list of special guests, as are Nashville-based country rapper Yelawolf, legendary hip hop group Three 6 Mafia and Canadian rap star Merkules. Comedian Josh Adam Meyers is also on the bill.

"The Backroad Baptism Tour is coming to a city near you this summer and I'm bringing my friends with me baby!!" the "Son of a Sinner" star writes on Instagram. "Don't miss it when this circus comes to your town!!"

Tickets to the North American dates on the Backroad Baptism Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 24), but a pre sale event starts on Wednesday (Feb. 22).

Jelly Roll's 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour Dates:

July 28 — Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater

July 29 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

July 30 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 3 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 4 — Mansfield, Ma. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 5 — Bangor, Maine v Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 8 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 9 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 11 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 17 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater

Aug. 18 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Aug. 24 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 25 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 26 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 29 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarket Arena

Aug. 30 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 1 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 — Greenwood Village, Colo @ Fiddler’s Green

Sept. 5 —Rapid City, S.D. @ Summit Arena at The Monument

Sept. 6 — Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Sept. 12 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 14 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 15 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Sept. 19 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Sept. 21 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 22 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 23 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 26 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena

Sept. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 29 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 30 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 3 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 5 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Oct. 6 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 10 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 12 Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 13 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 14 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

