Jelly Roll Crushes Weight Loss Goal, Sets a New One: ‘You Won’t Recognize Me’

Jelly Roll swears he'll be unrecognizable by the end of his Beautifully Broken Tour.

The country singer has smashed his first 100-pound weight loss goal and is looking to shed even more by the time he hits Canada for a show in March. He is completely dialed in.

"That's why next year when y'all see me, you won't recognize me," Jelly Roll says to his crew in a video posted to social media. "I am going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never have."

His personal chef, who has been traveling with him, shared a few of the "I Am Not Okay" singer's favorite meals while out on the road (watch below).

"We just passed the halfway point of the tour and Jelly has been crushing it," Chef Ian Larios says in a video update. "We're out here walking the arenas, playing basketball, boxing."

"That 100-pound weight loss goal since his last tour is huge," he continues.

Fans Cheer for Jelly Roll on His Weight Loss Journey

Fans flooded the comments section on Jelly's update to share their support.

"This makes me so happy because we need Jelly Roll around a long time!!!" one writes.

"Get it bro, happy for you," another says.

"Proud of this journey! Way to go," someone chimes in.

"A huge health milestone AND your album is #1?! You are crushing it right now my friend. Prouda you," one fan adds.

Jelly Roll has been open about his desire to take better care of himself. He shared in April that he had lost 70 pounds and was feeling great. He also tells Taste of Country that he was looking forward to changing his relationship with food.

"Historically, if you look back at my patterns, I've had a horrible relationship with anything I've had a relationship with," he says. "I don't know how to do things in moderation, in general, and I'm working on that."

We're looking forward to adding him to our list of fittest country artists.