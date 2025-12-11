Jelly Roll was a recent guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he revealed something about his major weight loss transformation that he hasn't yet before.

The "Son Of A Sinner" singer says that it was one gross and rainy day in Nashville that kicked off his journey to losing nearly 300 lbs.

He'd made attempts at losing the weight before.

Jelly Roll Remembers the Day That Changed Everything in His Weight Loss Journey

Jelly told himself and his family that on this particular Monday, he would start his weight loss journey. At over 500 lbs, he chose to kick things off by walking in his neighborhood for the first time to exercise.

"It was an emotional moment," Jelly admits. "Monday comes and it was p--sing rain. I mean, cats and dogs. I came out that morning, dressed up in my stuff and I was like 'Man, that rain is pretty hard.'"

Jelly explains that up until that moment, he had pretty much lied to himself and his family all the time, telling them that he was going to lose weight, and then never actually doing it. Always having an excuse and a way out.

"I think this was my family wanting to save my shame again and my embarrassment," Jelly continues.

How Did Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo + Daughter Bailee Support His Weight Loss Journey?

"My wife goes 'Its okay, Papa,' and I think my daughter said something like 'It's okay, just do it on the treadmill or something,'" he recalls.

"But in my mind, I was like 'I'm going outside,' ya know? I was like 'I'm done lying to y'all and I'm done lying to me. I told y'all I was gonna go do this walk and I'm gonna do this walk."

The "Liar" singer then took a deep breath and stopped talking for a few seconds as he tried to contain his emotions and not cry. Rogan encouraged him to let it all out, and said that crying was okay.

After he gathers himself, Jelly says "I'm coming back from that walk and I'm coming up my driveway, its up a big hill. I'm coming up that driveway hill, and my family's all there. Cheering me on, clapping, hands up."

"I'd done nothing by lie to them for years about this weight. I never proved to them that I was gonna change or be a man of my word in any regard. They had every reason not to go out there and cheer me on."

"That was the moment, where I was like 'damn.' I realized then how my addiction had been hurting this family."

How Much Total Weight Has Jelly Roll Lost?

Jelly Roll tells Rogan that he has lost almost 300 total pounds since he started on his weight loss journey, back in December of 2022.

If it hadn't been for that one rainy Monday in Nashville, Jelly Roll might not still be with us. Elseewhere in the podcast, he says he could feel that his body was shutting down and starting to quit on him, due to his obesity.

