Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards speech was familiar but no less powerful than before. In winning Best Contemporary Country Album, he took us to church, again.

The Beautifully Broken album topped albums from Tyler Childers, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert for the Grammy win. It’s his third on the night, making him a perfect 3 for 3 at the 2026 Grammys.

Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech Video

As he's done on the ACM, CMA and CMT Awards stage, Jelly Roll started by thanking his wife, label team, country radio and then God. He described feeling hopeless and broken at points while in jail.

"There was a moment in my life where all I had was a Bible this big and a radio the same size in a 6x8-foot cell, and I believed that those two things could change my life," he said from the Grammy stage, his voice rising. "I believe that music has the power to change my life and God has the power to change my life."

"Jesus is for everybody. Jesus is not owned by one political party … anybody can have a relationship with him."

When Jelly Roll's name was announced by good friend Lainey Wilson, the cameras cut to find him recoiling with shock. The singer stood and hugged and kissed Reba McEntire and her fiancé Rex before squeezing Bunnie Xo and rushing to the stage.

Earlier in the night, Jelly Roll won for Best Country Duo / Group Performance and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song but he wasn't in person to accept.

This award — his third lifetime Grammy — is all his.

